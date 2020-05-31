Hundreds of protesters at city hall for George Floyd

JACKSON, Tenn.–

“Our goal and our objective with these protest, is to simply bring awareness to the injustice that’s going on, with our black indigenous people of color,” said Activist Tracy Boyd.

Jackson native Tracy Boyd and hundreds of other Tennesseans, are utilizing their 1st amendment right to the fullest Sunday evening, speaking out against police brutality.

This cry out is in response to the recent death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

“So we know that we had an arrest with the police officer who kneeled down on George Floyd however, he was not the only one, we have several other police officers who also need to be held accountable, for their actions,” said Boyd.

“So this is a bullet proof vest, it says police I am a white woman, please don’t shoot. The purpose and the message behind this, you don’t hear about white women getting gunned down by the police, and today if I need to be a white woman so that I’m not shot, I’m okay with that,” said Boyd.

“Were seeking justice for George Floyd, were seeking justice for Briana Taylor, were seeking justice for Philando Castile, everyone that has been affected by this system, this is what that’s for,” said Boyd.

Other leaders of Jackson stepped up to join protesters during their cry out for justice.

“We have a wonderful mayor, we have a wonderful chief of police, Chief Wiser, he’s all for protest, he’s all for peaceful protest, and that’s what this simply is,” said Boyd.

Jackson Attorney Marcus Lipham and his wife Shayla set up food outside their law office for protesters.

“He woke me up and say, hey do you want to change the world today, and I was like what do you mean, lets go downtown and feed everybody, and I was like okay,” said Shayla Lipham.

“Were doing it right, nobody fights at a barbecue, nobody burns things down,” said Attorney Marcus Lipham.

Protester Cody Doss said as a white man, it’s vital that he speaks up during times like this.

“Mostly just to be vocal, because at the end of the day, minorities are minority and you need votes, you need majority, to make change you know,” said protester Cody Doss.

The officer who had his knee on Floyd’s neck has been arrested and charged with 3rd degree murder and 2nd degree manslaughter.

The other 3 officers have been fired and are under investigation.