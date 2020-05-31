Nashville protesters set fires, topple controversial statue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville’s honky tonks and other businesses have began boarding up their smashed store fronts, while cleanup crews assessed damage and began removing debris following a protest that turned violent in response the death of George Floyd.

Metro Nashville Police said in a tweet that at least 30 businesses and buildings were damaged after a peaceful demonstration turned violent on Saturday.

Fires were lit inside and outside the city’s historic courthouse and a statue of a former state lawmaker and newspaper publisher who espoused racist views was toppled.

Mayor John Cooper described Saturday as a “heartbreaking night” for Nashville.