Protesters rally across Jackson in honor of George Floyd

JACKSON, Tenn. — Protesters gathered across the Hub City in honor of George Floyd, who died in police custody.

Hundreds came together on Sunday afternoon for a peaceful protest.

Protesters originally gathered on the sidewalk in front of Old Hickory Mall. They were joined by Jackson Mayor Scott Conger and Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser.

The protest lined both sides of North Highland Avenue.

The group later moved downtown to City Hall and the Madison County Courthouse for additional speeches and prayers.