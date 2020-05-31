Winery hosts summer concert series

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local winery kicked off a fun outdoor activity on Saturday.

Spectators gathered at Century Farm Winery for Voices in the Vineyard, a summer concert series.

Randy Copper and Scott Myatt was the first concert of the series. The event also featured a food truck and wine.

“It’s just a good time. It’s family friendly. We just ask not to bring your pets. It’s a good time to be had by all,” said Century Farm Winery owner Bart Horton.

Concerts in the series are free. The next concert is June 4.