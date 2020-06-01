23,554 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 367 deaths, 1,767 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 23,554 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, June 1. In addition, 367 people have died and 1,767 have been hospitalized. Another 15,564 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 41
- Bedford County – 292
- Benton County – 7
- Bledsoe County – 608
- Blount County – 92
- Bradley County – 146
- Campbell County – 18
- Cannon County – 31
- Carroll County – 28
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 128
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 10
- Clay County – 7
- Cocke County – 20
- Coffee County – 74
- Crockett County — 16
- Cumberland County – 116
- Davidson County – 5,205
- Decatur County – 5
- DeKalb County – 40
- Dickson County – 111
- Dyer County – 52
- Fayette County – 115
- Fentress County – 12
- Franklin County – 54
- Gibson County – 62
- Giles County – 12
- Grainger County – 11
- Greene County – 52
- Grundy County – 31
- Hamblen County – 42
- Hamilton County – 872
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 202
- Hardin County – 17
- Hawkins County – 35
- Haywood County — 32
- Henderson County — 15
- Henry County — 31
- Hickman County – 58
- Houston County – 8
- Humphreys County – 14
- Jackson County – 17
- Jefferson County – 28
- Johnson County – 16
- Knox County – 399
- Lake County – 415
- Lauderdale County – 59
- Lawrence County – 32
- Lewis County — 3
- Lincoln County – 25
- Loudon County – 148
- Macon County – 152
- Madison County – 175
- Marion County – 42
- Marshall County – 31
- Maury County – 99
- McMinn County – 142
- McNairy County — 13
- Meigs County – 26
- Monroe County – 65
- Montgomery County – 274
- Moore County – 4
- Morgan County — 17
- Obion County — 36
- Overton County – 29
- Perry County – 22
- Pickett County — 3
- Polk County – 18
- Putnam County – 496
- Rhea County – 214
- Roane County – 16
- Robertson County – 499
- Rutherford County – 1,243
- Scott County – 12
- Sequatchie County – 18
- Sevier County – 87
- Shelby County – 5,225
- Smith County – 35
- Stewart County — 12
- Sullivan County – 60
- Sumner County – 893
- Tipton County – 452
- Trousdale County — 1,396
- Unicoi County – 49
- Union County — 5
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 26
- Washington County – 75
- Wayne County – 64
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 34
- Williamson County – 558
- Wilson County – 424
- Out of state – 426
- Pending – 161
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 10,114
- Black or African-American – 5,265
- Other/Multiracial – 2,866
- Asian – 413
- Pending – 4,896
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 11,446
- Hispanic – 5,144
- Pending – 6,964
Gender:
- Female – 9,959
- Male – 12,812
- Pending – 783
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.