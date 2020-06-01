23,554 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 367 deaths, 1,767 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 23,554 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, June 1. In addition, 367 people have died and 1,767 have been hospitalized. Another 15,564 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 41

Bedford County – 292

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 608

Blount County – 92

Bradley County – 146

Campbell County – 18

Cannon County – 31

Carroll County – 28

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 128

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 10

Clay County – 7

Cocke County – 20

Coffee County – 74

Crockett County — 16

Cumberland County – 116

Davidson County – 5,205

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 40

Dickson County – 111

Dyer County – 52

Fayette County – 115

Fentress County – 12

Franklin County – 54

Gibson County – 62

Giles County – 12

Grainger County – 11

Greene County – 52

Grundy County – 31

Hamblen County – 42

Hamilton County – 872

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 202

Hardin County – 17

Hawkins County – 35

Haywood County — 32

Henderson County — 15

Henry County — 31

Hickman County – 58

Houston County – 8

Humphreys County – 14

Jackson County – 17

Jefferson County – 28

Johnson County – 16

Knox County – 399

Lake County – 415

Lauderdale County – 59

Lawrence County – 32

Lewis County — 3

Lincoln County – 25

Loudon County – 148

Macon County – 152

Madison County – 175

Marion County – 42

Marshall County – 31

Maury County – 99

McMinn County – 142

McNairy County — 13

Meigs County – 26

Monroe County – 65

Montgomery County – 274

Moore County – 4

Morgan County — 17

Obion County — 36

Overton County – 29

Perry County – 22

Pickett County — 3

Polk County – 18

Putnam County – 496

Rhea County – 214

Roane County – 16

Robertson County – 499

Rutherford County – 1,243

Scott County – 12

Sequatchie County – 18

Sevier County – 87

Shelby County – 5,225

Smith County – 35

Stewart County — 12

Sullivan County – 60

Sumner County – 893

Tipton County – 452

Trousdale County — 1,396

Unicoi County – 49

Union County — 5

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 26

Washington County – 75

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 26

White County – 34

Williamson County – 558

Wilson County – 424

Out of state – 426

Pending – 161

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 10,114

Black or African-American – 5,265

Other/Multiracial – 2,866

Asian – 413

Pending – 4,896

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 11,446

Hispanic – 5,144

Pending – 6,964

Gender:

Female – 9,959

Male – 12,812

Pending – 783

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.