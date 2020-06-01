23,554 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 367 deaths, 1,767 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 23,554 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, June 1. In addition, 367 people have died and 1,767 have been hospitalized. Another 15,564 have recovered.

June 1

The report shows the following case count by county:

  • Anderson County – 41
  • Bedford County – 292
  • Benton County – 7
  • Bledsoe County – 608
  • Blount County – 92
  • Bradley County – 146
  • Campbell County – 18
  • Cannon County – 31
  • Carroll County – 28
  • Carter County — 19
  • Cheatham County – 128
  • Chester County – 12
  • Claiborne County – 10
  • Clay County – 7
  • Cocke County – 20
  • Coffee County – 74
  • Crockett County — 16
  • Cumberland County – 116
  • Davidson County – 5,205
  • Decatur County – 5
  • DeKalb County – 40
  • Dickson County – 111
  • Dyer County – 52
  • Fayette County – 115
  • Fentress County – 12
  • Franklin County – 54
  • Gibson County – 62
  • Giles County – 12
  • Grainger County – 11
  • Greene County – 52
  • Grundy County – 31
  • Hamblen County – 42
  • Hamilton County – 872
  • Hancock County – 1
  • Hardeman County — 202
  • Hardin County – 17
  • Hawkins County – 35
  • Haywood County — 32
  • Henderson County — 15
  • Henry County — 31
  • Hickman County – 58
  • Houston County – 8
  • Humphreys County – 14
  • Jackson County – 17
  • Jefferson County – 28
  • Johnson County – 16
  • Knox County – 399
  • Lake County – 415
  • Lauderdale County – 59
  • Lawrence County – 32
  • Lewis County — 3
  • Lincoln County – 25
  • Loudon County – 148
  • Macon County – 152
  • Madison County – 175
  • Marion County – 42
  • Marshall County – 31
  • Maury County – 99
  • McMinn County – 142
  • McNairy County — 13
  • Meigs County – 26
  • Monroe County – 65
  • Montgomery County – 274
  • Moore County – 4
  • Morgan County — 17
  • Obion County — 36
  • Overton County – 29
  • Perry County – 22
  • Pickett County — 3
  • Polk County – 18
  • Putnam County – 496
  • Rhea County – 214
  • Roane County – 16
  • Robertson County – 499
  • Rutherford County – 1,243
  • Scott County – 12
  • Sequatchie County – 18
  • Sevier County – 87
  • Shelby County – 5,225
  • Smith County – 35
  • Stewart County — 12
  • Sullivan County – 60
  • Sumner County – 893
  • Tipton County – 452
  • Trousdale County — 1,396
  • Unicoi County – 49
  • Union County — 5
  • Van Buren County – 4
  • Warren County – 26
  • Washington County – 75
  • Wayne County – 64
  • Weakley County — 26
  • White County – 34
  • Williamson County – 558
  • Wilson County – 424
  • Out of state – 426
  • Pending – 161

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

June 1 Race

Race:

  • White – 10,114
  • Black or African-American – 5,265
  • Other/Multiracial – 2,866
  • Asian – 413
  • Pending – 4,896

June 1 Ethnicity

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 11,446
  • Hispanic – 5,144
  • Pending – 6,964

June 1 Gender

Gender:

  • Female – 9,959
  • Male – 12,812
  • Pending – 783

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

