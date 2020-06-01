Health department confirms 8 COVID-19 cases false positives

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed eight cases of COVID-19 reported at West Tennessee Transitional Care were false positives.

The health department said Monday that the Tennessee Department of Health State Public Health Laboratory retested the eight patients at AHC West Tenenssee Transitional Care and they tested negative. The health department says those eight individuals were also tested by a private laboratory and received negative results.

Because of those tests, the health department says there are 173 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

A 23-year-old woman has tested positive for COVID-19. The health department is still trying to reach the patient, so her hospitalization status is currently unknown.

Of those, 160 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 111 (64%)

38301: 44 (26%)

38356: 4 (2%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 105 (61%)

White: 50 (29%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 5 (3%)

Unspecified: 6 (3%)

Gender:

Female: 96 (55%)

Male: 77 (45%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 160 (92%)

Not recovered: 3 (2%)

Better: 5 (3%)

Unknown: 3 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: