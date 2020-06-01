JMC Regional Health Dept. holds another mask distribution event

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department passes out thousands of masks, Monday.

The giveaways were moved to Jackson Fairgrounds Park to help with traffic flow and make the pick up system easier for residents.

“We just encourage people if you do get a mask, we encourage you to wear it. It doesn’t do any good if you get one and then you don’t wear it. By wearing a mask, you’re protecting other people, and by them wearing a mask, they’re protecting you,” said Mallory Cooke, public information officer for the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Cooke says the masks are sprayed with an EPA approved chemical, which is safe.

She also said another mask distribution is not currently scheduled at this time.