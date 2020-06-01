Mugshots : Madison County : 05/29/20 – 06/01/20

1/47 Tremont Cross Aggravated domestic assault

2/47 Amanda Lopez Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/47 Andrew Marquez Reckless endangerment, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

4/47 Anthoney Jones Aggravated domestic assault

5/47 Anthony Britton Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/47 Ashley Beard Violation of order of protection

7/47 Audrikus Simon Simple domestic assault

8/47 Brandon White Simple domestic assault



9/47 Charles Cheshier Aggravated domestic assault, aggravated kidnapping, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/47 Cheryl Jefferies Theft under $1,000, identity theft

11/47 Christopher Hawkins Evading arrest, violation of community corrections

12/47 Ciara Rucker Shoplifting/theft of property, schedule VI drug violations

13/47 Cortez McCuller Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/47 David Brown Shoplifting/theft of property

15/47 Demarcus Macon Public intoxication

16/47 Edward Koebel Burglary, theft under $10,000, theft under $60,000



17/47 Emile Leath Aggravated assault

18/47 Eric Leath Simple domestic assault

19/47 Garrison Wilson Reckless endangerment, schedule VI drug violations, schedule III drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

20/47 Hunter Bray Driving under the influence, failure to appear

21/47 Jarvis Hardin Possession of stolen property, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

22/47 Jason Keathley Theft under $10,000

23/47 Jason West Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

24/47 Jeffrey Eckstein Simple domestic assault



25/47 Jeremy Radley Failure to appear, failure to comply

26/47 Johnny Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license

27/47 Jonathan King Failure to appear, violation of probation

28/47 Justin Peterson Simple domestic assault

29/47 Keanna Dumas Simple domestic assault

30/47 Keanu Winters Disorderly conduct

31/47 Keith Gant Simple domestic assault

32/47 Kimberly Alexander Aggravated assault



33/47 Kristie Cortez Vernon Theft under $10,000

34/47 Larry Fuller Driving on revoked/suspended license

35/47 Larry Melton Vandalism

36/47 Michael Brooks Driving under the influence

37/47 Nathan Mealer Violation of community corrections

38/47 Norman Hardy Failure to appear

39/47 Octavious Hardin Criminal trespass

40/47 Ricky Cozart Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



41/47 Rozelle Westmoreland Shoplifting/theft of property

42/47 Sedarious Fuller Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections, violation of probation

43/47 Shakara Mathis Violation of probation

44/47 Temisi Higgins Shoplifting/theft of property

45/47 Tony Spencer Public intoxication

46/47 Travis Love Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, open container law, reckless driving

47/47 Wilson Sawyer Possession of a handgun while under the influence, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence, resisting stop/arrest































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/29/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/01/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.