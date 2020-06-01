Mugshots : Madison County : 05/29/20 – 06/01/20 June 1, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/47Tremont Cross Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/47Amanda Lopez Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/47Andrew Marquez Reckless endangerment, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 4/47Anthoney Jones Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/47Anthony Britton Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/47Ashley Beard Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 7/47Audrikus Simon Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/47Brandon White Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/47Charles Cheshier Aggravated domestic assault, aggravated kidnapping, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/47Cheryl Jefferies Theft under $1,000, identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 11/47Christopher Hawkins Evading arrest, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/47Ciara Rucker Shoplifting/theft of property, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/47Cortez McCuller Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/47David Brown Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 15/47Demarcus Macon Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 16/47Edward Koebel Burglary, theft under $10,000, theft under $60,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 17/47Emile Leath Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/47Eric Leath Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/47Garrison Wilson Reckless endangerment, schedule VI drug violations, schedule III drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 20/47Hunter Bray Driving under the influence, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 21/47Jarvis Hardin Possession of stolen property, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/47Jason Keathley Theft under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 23/47Jason West Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/47Jeffrey Eckstein Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 25/47Jeremy Radley Failure to appear, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 26/47Johnny Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 27/47Jonathan King Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 28/47Justin Peterson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 29/47Keanna Dumas Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 30/47Keanu Winters Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 31/47Keith Gant Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 32/47Kimberly Alexander Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 33/47Kristie Cortez Vernon Theft under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 34/47Larry Fuller Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 35/47Larry Melton Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 36/47Michael Brooks Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 37/47Nathan Mealer Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 38/47Norman Hardy Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 39/47Octavious Hardin Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 40/47Ricky Cozart Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 41/47Rozelle Westmoreland Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 42/47Sedarious Fuller Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 43/47Shakara Mathis Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 44/47Temisi Higgins Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 45/47Tony Spencer Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 46/47Travis Love Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, open container law, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 47/47Wilson Sawyer Possession of a handgun while under the influence, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/29/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/01/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest