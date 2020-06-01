Police arrest man in arson of historic Nashville courthouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a man who set fire to a historic courthouse in Tennessee during weekend protests has been arrested.

Metro Nashville police say 25-year-old Wesley Somers is charged with felony arson, vandalism and disorderly conduct.

He is accused of setting fire Saturday night to Nashville’s Historic Courthouse.

Somers was among 29 people arrested after protesters in Tennessee’s capital set fires, toppled a statue and damaged 30 businesses and buildings.

Others who were arrested face charges that include assaulting police officers, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Somers has an attorney.