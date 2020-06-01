Victims of police brutality hold protest

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.-The recent death of George Floyd has sparked protest for victims of police brutality.

The family of Roy Glenn Jr. marched Monday near the area where Glenn died.

On February 22, 2009, Glenn was shot and killed by former Humboldt Police Officer Paul Carrier.

Carrier was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to 2 years in state prison.

Glenn’s loved ones said the death of Floyd, gives them flashbacks to that tragic day.

“All police are not bad police, all of them are not, all of them are not bad policeman, I feel that they should treat people equally, even though they got on the badge and that uniform, we all are somebody,” said family member of Glenn, Schrita Powell.

The family of Glenn said they plan to host another event to honor their loved one.