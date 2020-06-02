24,375 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 381 deaths, 1,792 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 24,375 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, June 2. In addition, 381 people have died and 1,792 have been hospitalized. Another 15,916 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 41

Bedford County – 295

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 609

Blount County – 93

Bradley County – 157

Campbell County – 18

Cannon County – 31

Carroll County – 28

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 134

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 12

Clay County – 8

Cocke County – 21

Coffee County – 73

Crockett County — 16

Cumberland County – 118

Davidson County – 5,323

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 40

Dickson County – 116

Dyer County – 55

Fayette County – 121

Fentress County – 12

Franklin County – 54

Gibson County – 62

Giles County – 12

Grainger County – 11

Greene County – 52

Grundy County – 31

Hamblen County – 43

Hamilton County – 910

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 202

Hardin County – 18

Hawkins County – 34

Haywood County — 32

Henderson County — 15

Henry County — 31

Hickman County – 58

Houston County – 8

Humphreys County – 15

Jackson County – 19

Jefferson County – 28

Johnson County – 16

Knox County – 410

Lake County – 765

Lauderdale County – 59

Lawrence County – 32

Lewis County — 3

Lincoln County – 28

Loudon County – 54

Macon County – 157

Madison County – 174

Marion County – 42

Marshall County – 32

Maury County – 102

McMinn County – 143

McNairy County — 15

Meigs County – 27

Monroe County – 66

Montgomery County – 277

Moore County – 4

Morgan County — 17

Obion County — 40

Overton County – 32

Perry County – 23

Pickett County — 3

Polk County – 18

Putnam County – 507

Rhea County – 214

Roane County – 16

Robertson County – 511

Rutherford County – 1,278

Scott County – 12

Sequatchie County – 19

Sevier County – 90

Shelby County – 5,313

Smith County – 36

Stewart County — 13

Sullivan County – 60

Sumner County – 913

Tipton County – 455

Trousdale County — 1,396

Unicoi County – 41

Union County — 5

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 26

Washington County – 75

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 26

White County – 34

Williamson County – 567

Wilson County – 430

Out of state – 440

Pending – 191

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 10,640

Black or African-American – 5,378

Other/Multiracial – 3,345

Asian – 417

Pending – 4,895

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 11,668

Hispanic – 5,368

Pending – 7,339

Gender:

Female – 11,668

Male – 5,368

Pending – 7,339

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.