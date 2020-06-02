24,375 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 381 deaths, 1,792 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 24,375 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, June 2. In addition, 381 people have died and 1,792 have been hospitalized. Another 15,916 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 41
- Bedford County – 295
- Benton County – 7
- Bledsoe County – 609
- Blount County – 93
- Bradley County – 157
- Campbell County – 18
- Cannon County – 31
- Carroll County – 28
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 134
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 12
- Clay County – 8
- Cocke County – 21
- Coffee County – 73
- Crockett County — 16
- Cumberland County – 118
- Davidson County – 5,323
- Decatur County – 5
- DeKalb County – 40
- Dickson County – 116
- Dyer County – 55
- Fayette County – 121
- Fentress County – 12
- Franklin County – 54
- Gibson County – 62
- Giles County – 12
- Grainger County – 11
- Greene County – 52
- Grundy County – 31
- Hamblen County – 43
- Hamilton County – 910
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 202
- Hardin County – 18
- Hawkins County – 34
- Haywood County — 32
- Henderson County — 15
- Henry County — 31
- Hickman County – 58
- Houston County – 8
- Humphreys County – 15
- Jackson County – 19
- Jefferson County – 28
- Johnson County – 16
- Knox County – 410
- Lake County – 765
- Lauderdale County – 59
- Lawrence County – 32
- Lewis County — 3
- Lincoln County – 28
- Loudon County – 54
- Macon County – 157
- Madison County – 174
- Marion County – 42
- Marshall County – 32
- Maury County – 102
- McMinn County – 143
- McNairy County — 15
- Meigs County – 27
- Monroe County – 66
- Montgomery County – 277
- Moore County – 4
- Morgan County — 17
- Obion County — 40
- Overton County – 32
- Perry County – 23
- Pickett County — 3
- Polk County – 18
- Putnam County – 507
- Rhea County – 214
- Roane County – 16
- Robertson County – 511
- Rutherford County – 1,278
- Scott County – 12
- Sequatchie County – 19
- Sevier County – 90
- Shelby County – 5,313
- Smith County – 36
- Stewart County — 13
- Sullivan County – 60
- Sumner County – 913
- Tipton County – 455
- Trousdale County — 1,396
- Unicoi County – 41
- Union County — 5
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 26
- Washington County – 75
- Wayne County – 64
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 34
- Williamson County – 567
- Wilson County – 430
- Out of state – 440
- Pending – 191
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 10,640
- Black or African-American – 5,378
- Other/Multiracial – 3,345
- Asian – 417
- Pending – 4,895
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 11,668
- Hispanic – 5,368
- Pending – 7,339
Gender:
- Female – 11,668
- Male – 5,368
- Pending – 7,339
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.