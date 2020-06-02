24,375 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 381 deaths, 1,792 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 24,375 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, June 2. In addition, 381 people have died and 1,792 have been hospitalized. Another 15,916 have recovered.

June 2

The report shows the following case count by county:

  • Anderson County – 41
  • Bedford County – 295
  • Benton County – 7
  • Bledsoe County – 609
  • Blount County – 93
  • Bradley County – 157
  • Campbell County – 18
  • Cannon County – 31
  • Carroll County – 28
  • Carter County — 19
  • Cheatham County – 134
  • Chester County – 12
  • Claiborne County – 12
  • Clay County – 8
  • Cocke County – 21
  • Coffee County – 73
  • Crockett County — 16
  • Cumberland County – 118
  • Davidson County – 5,323
  • Decatur County – 5
  • DeKalb County – 40
  • Dickson County – 116
  • Dyer County – 55
  • Fayette County – 121
  • Fentress County – 12
  • Franklin County – 54
  • Gibson County – 62
  • Giles County – 12
  • Grainger County – 11
  • Greene County – 52
  • Grundy County – 31
  • Hamblen County – 43
  • Hamilton County – 910
  • Hancock County – 1
  • Hardeman County — 202
  • Hardin County – 18
  • Hawkins County – 34
  • Haywood County — 32
  • Henderson County — 15
  • Henry County — 31
  • Hickman County – 58
  • Houston County – 8
  • Humphreys County – 15
  • Jackson County – 19
  • Jefferson County – 28
  • Johnson County – 16
  • Knox County – 410
  • Lake County – 765
  • Lauderdale County – 59
  • Lawrence County – 32
  • Lewis County — 3
  • Lincoln County – 28
  • Loudon County – 54
  • Macon County – 157
  • Madison County – 174
  • Marion County – 42
  • Marshall County – 32
  • Maury County – 102
  • McMinn County – 143
  • McNairy County — 15
  • Meigs County – 27
  • Monroe County – 66
  • Montgomery County – 277
  • Moore County – 4
  • Morgan County — 17
  • Obion County — 40
  • Overton County – 32
  • Perry County – 23
  • Pickett County — 3
  • Polk County – 18
  • Putnam County – 507
  • Rhea County – 214
  • Roane County – 16
  • Robertson County – 511
  • Rutherford County – 1,278
  • Scott County – 12
  • Sequatchie County – 19
  • Sevier County – 90
  • Shelby County – 5,313
  • Smith County – 36
  • Stewart County — 13
  • Sullivan County – 60
  • Sumner County – 913
  • Tipton County – 455
  • Trousdale County — 1,396
  • Unicoi County – 41
  • Union County — 5
  • Van Buren County – 4
  • Warren County – 26
  • Washington County – 75
  • Wayne County – 64
  • Weakley County — 26
  • White County – 34
  • Williamson County – 567
  • Wilson County – 430
  • Out of state – 440
  • Pending – 191

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

June 2 Race

Race:

  • White – 10,640
  • Black or African-American – 5,378
  • Other/Multiracial – 3,345
  • Asian – 417
  • Pending – 4,895

June 2 Ethnicit

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 11,668
  • Hispanic – 5,368
  • Pending – 7,339

June 2 Ethnicit

Gender:

  • Female – 11,668
  • Male – 5,368
  • Pending – 7,339

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

