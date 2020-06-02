Gov. Bill Lee announces $200 million in relief funds for small businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced the Tennessee Business Relief Program for small businesses in Tennessee impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, Lee, along with Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group announced $200 million in federal relief funds for small businesses.

The Tennessee Business Relief Program amounts will be awarded based on annual business sales.

Roughly 28,000 businesses are expected to qualify.

Additional information will be posted on the Department of Revenue website.

The following businesses are eligible:

barber shops

beauty shops

nail salons

tattoo parlors, spas, other personal care services

gyms and fitness centers

restaurants

bars

hotels and other travel accommodations

theaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers and similar facilities

museums, zoos, other attractions

amusement parks

bowling centers and arcades

marinas

amusement, sports and recreational industries

agents and managers of artists, athletes and entertainers

independent artists, writers and performers

In addition, other small businesses are eligible if sales dropped at least 25 percent on their April sales tax returns, according to the release.

Those businesses include:

furniture stores

home furnishing stores

clothing stores

show stores

jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores

sporting goods, hobby and musical instrument stores

book stores

department stores

office supply, stationery and gift stores

used merchandise stores

other miscellaneous stores

Click here for further information.