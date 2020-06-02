Gov. Bill Lee announces $200 million in relief funds for small businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced the Tennessee Business Relief Program for small businesses in Tennessee impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, Lee, along with Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group announced $200 million in federal relief funds for small businesses.
The Tennessee Business Relief Program amounts will be awarded based on annual business sales.
Roughly 28,000 businesses are expected to qualify.
Additional information will be posted on the Department of Revenue website.
The following businesses are eligible:
- barber shops
- beauty shops
- nail salons
- tattoo parlors, spas, other personal care services
- gyms and fitness centers
- restaurants
- bars
- hotels and other travel accommodations
- theaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers and similar facilities
- museums, zoos, other attractions
- amusement parks
- bowling centers and arcades
- marinas
- amusement, sports and recreational industries
- agents and managers of artists, athletes and entertainers
- independent artists, writers and performers
In addition, other small businesses are eligible if sales dropped at least 25 percent on their April sales tax returns, according to the release.
Those businesses include:
- furniture stores
- home furnishing stores
- clothing stores
- show stores
- jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores
- sporting goods, hobby and musical instrument stores
- book stores
- department stores
- office supply, stationery and gift stores
- used merchandise stores
- other miscellaneous stores
Click here for further information.