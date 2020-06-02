Health department confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The health department says the newest patients are two 13-year-old boys and a 21-year-old man.

There are a total of 176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Two residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and one of those patients is on a ventilator, according to the health department.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 114 (65%)

38301: 44 (26%)

38356: 4 (2%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 110 (62%)

White: 49 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 5 (3%)

Unspecified: 5 (3%)

Gender:

Female: 96 (55%)

Male: 80 (45%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 160 (91%)

Not recovered: 5 (2%)

Better: 6 (3%)

Unknown: 3 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: