Health department confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19
JACKSON, Tenn. — Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.
The health department says the newest patients are two 13-year-old boys and a 21-year-old man.
There are a total of 176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
Two residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and one of those patients is on a ventilator, according to the health department.
The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 114 (65%)
- 38301: 44 (26%)
- 38356: 4 (2%)
- 38391: 4 (2%)
- 38366: 1 (1%)
- 38343: 4 (2%)
- 38313: 4 (2%)
- 38392: 1 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 110 (62%)
- White: 49 (28%)
- Asian: 5 (3%)
- Hispanic: 2 (1%)
- Other: 5 (3%)
- Unspecified: 5 (3%)
Gender:
- Female: 96 (55%)
- Male: 80 (45%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 160 (91%)
- Not recovered: 5 (2%)
- Better: 6 (3%)
- Unknown: 3 (2%)
- Deaths: 2 (1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 1 (0.5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 10 (5.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 25 (14%)
- 31 – 40 years: 23 (13%)
- 41 – 50 years: 33 (19%)
- 51 – 60 years: 47 (27%)
- 61 – 70 years: 23 (13%)
- 71 – 80 years: 11 (6%)
- 80+: 3 (2%)