Health department confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The health department says the newest patients are two 13-year-old boys and a 21-year-old man.

There are a total of 176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Two residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and one of those patients is on a ventilator, according to the health department.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 114 (65%)
  • 38301: 44 (26%)
  • 38356: 4 (2%)
  • 38391: 4 (2%)
  • 38366: 1 (1%)
  • 38343: 4 (2%)
  • 38313: 4 (2%)
  • 38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 110 (62%)
  • White: 49 (28%)
  • Asian: 5 (3%)
  • Hispanic: 2 (1%)
  • Other: 5 (3%)
  • Unspecified: 5 (3%)

Gender:

  • Female: 96 (55%)
  • Male: 80 (45%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 160 (91%)
  • Not recovered: 5 (2%)
  • Better: 6 (3%)
  • Unknown: 3 (2%)
  • Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 1 (0.5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 10 (5.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 25 (14%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 23 (13%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 33 (19%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 47 (27%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 23 (13%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 11 (6%)
  • 80+: 3 (2%)
