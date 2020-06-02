Highway 70 Yard Sale to kick off as planned

JACKSON, Tenn. — A community-wide yard sale held yearly along Highway 70 will kick off next week.

The 17th Annual Highway 70 Yard Sale will begin on Thursday, June 11 and continue through Saturday, June 13.

Organizers have worked to build upon the success of previous years by featuring items sure to satisfy deal seekers and treasure hunters.

Those in attendance are encouraged to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing guidelines.

Click here to see a map of participating sale sites.

For further information, check out the yard sale’s Facebook event page.