Jackson-Madison County NAACP calls for reform in wake of Floyd death

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County branch of the NAACP is calling for criminal justice reform after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck.

The officer has been arrested and charged in connection with Floyd’s death.

The NAACP released a statement Tuesday about their call for reform.

