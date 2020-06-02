Lifeline in urgent need of blood donations

JACKSON, Tenn.–The need for blood in west Tennessee is urgent.

Shelves in coolers at Lifeline Blood Services in Jackson are empty because they’re short on almost all blood types.

The blood donation center provides blood to 19 hospitals in the area, and 13 Air Evac helicopters.

Public relations coordinator Cherie Parker says the supply is low because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People have to have blood to be treated for their very lives, and we’re calling on people to give blood here in west Tennessee,” Parker said.

Lifeline Blood Services at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in north Jackson is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best of all, you don’t need an appointment to donate.