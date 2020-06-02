Local non profit adds new medical triage

JACKSON, Tenn.–After 2 months of being closed, Helping Hands of Tennessee Oral Healthcare Center, is back open with a new medical triage.

The triage suite is staffed with licensed nurses and medical assistants to help sterilize patients before they enter the clinic.

“Once your mask and your things are in here, we would give you a new mask of ours,” said Helping Hands of Tennessee Project Manager Julie Maness.

The medical assistants then screen patients for Covid-19.

“Now if those questions are a ‘no’, then we do a blood pressure check and of course your temperature,” said Maness.

“We will sanitize your hands, rub those together, then we escort you to the clinic, we open all the doors for you,” said Maness.

Once over to the clinic you’ll find Dr. Melvin Wright Sr., a dentist who said he came out of retirement to give back to the community.

Dr. Wright said joining this non profit in 2018 has helped him see which resources are lacking within the community.

“I was in practice, I was in private practice for over 50 years and I did not realize the need for dental services was so bad,” said Dr. Wright.

Wright said customers are grateful for the new medical triage.

“And what’s so heartwarming is they’re so appreciative, and they are so thankful, for the services that, helping hands is rendering to the community,” said Wright.

Helping Hands of Tennessee have also added teledentistry and telehealth features to their services.