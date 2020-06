Marsha Lynn Bearden Day age 46, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home in Maury City, TN.

Mrs. Day is survived by her fiancé of 7 years, Mr. Tony Sitki of Maury City, TN; her parents: Michael and Deborah Bearden of Crawfordsville, IN; and one son: Anthony Day of Tampa, FL.

The family has chosen cremation per Mrs. Marsha’s wishes. Further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.