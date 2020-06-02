Miss Tennessee, Tennessee Outstanding Teen postponed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Miss Tennessee organization has announced the pageant, scheduled to be held in Memphis, has been cancelled for 2020.

In a news release, the organization says that the decision was made due to concerns about COVID-19, as cases continue to increase across the state.

The Miss Tennessee Board of Directors confirmed the competition will now be scheduled for the week of June 27 through June 3, 2021 at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Memphis, according to the release.

Local titleholders will continue to be involved in their communities as they prepare for the 2021 competition, according to the release.

The Miss Tennessee Outstanding Teen competition has been rescheduled for March 19 through March 21, 2021. That pageant is scheduled to be held at Gallatin High School.