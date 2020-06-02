Mr.Thomas Raymond Short age 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Tennessee State Veteran’s Home in Humboldt, TN.

Mr. Short was born on November 6, 1934 in Memphis, TN to the late Mr. Sammons Short and Mrs.Gladys Watkins Short. He proudly served his country in U.S. Air Force and worked as a Regional Salesman Supervisor for the Readi-Bake Company for many years. Also preceding him in death was his wife of 62 years: Mrs. Edwina (Eddy) Harriss Short; three sisters: Betty Robinson, Carolyn Atkins, Susan Holley; and two brothers: Robert Short and Sam Short Jr. And his two special pets: Sam and Magnum

He is survived by two sons: Steve Short of Los Angeles, CA, Scott Short (Aleisa) of Germantown, TN; one brother: Joseph Short of Ipswich, MA; a special Mrs. Maxine Clark; and he leaves a legacy of three grandchildren: Patrick Short, Melissa Short and Drew Short.

A Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Mr. Short will be held on a later date and information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.

