Mugshots : Madison County : 06/01/20 – 06/02/20 June 2, 2020

Little Bill Cook Aggravated domestic assault

Cordarrius Woods Violation of community corrections

Demond Mays Violation of community corrections

Jeremy Tamayo Vandalism

Marsarena Anderson Violation of community corrections

Mary Anderson Violation of community corrections

Terell Toombs Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/01/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/02/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.