Rex Lee Allison

Rex Lee Allison age 69, of Jackson, TN passed away on June 1, 2020 after an

extended illness with liver cancer. He was born October 6, 1950 in Indianola, MS

to Addie Lee and Sara Elizabeth Kelly Allison. Rex worked as a Certified Registered

Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) for over 30 years and was retired from Jackson Madison

County General Hospital. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and was an

excellent husband, father, provider, and a Christian.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Jill Allison of Jackson, TN; one daughter,

Elizabeth Allison (Keith) Cooper of Jackson, TN; one son, David Allison of Jackson,

TN; two stepsons, Clayton (Victoria) Clifton of Tupelo, MS and Austin Clifton of

Pontotoc, MS; a nephew and great niece, Jason and Paris Allison of Houston, TX; a

step-mother, Annie Ruth Allison of Tunica, MS; one step granddaughter Annie

Clifton of Tupelo, MS; and many friends and church family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Bucky Allison of Houston,

TX and Emmett David Allison of San Francisco, CA.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 2155 Vann Drive,

Jackson, TN 38305.

Services: With controlled social distancing restrictions, a visitation will be held on

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Bethel Baptist Church

with a Funeral Service following at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Rick Savage officiating.

Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111

www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com