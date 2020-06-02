Scattered Storms Possible Over the Next Few Days

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, June 2nd

Dry weather continues for the 4th day in a row today! However, because of the clear skies and light winds, temperatures are reaching highs in the upper 80s this afternoon with even a few spots in the lower 90s too. Hot and humid weather is likely for the rest of the week but with an increasing chance for rain over the next few days.

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight – look up between 9:38 and 9:43 for the international space station to pass right overhead. That’s where American Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are after arriving Sunday morning after launching on the first american rocket from american soil since 2011. Temperatures will only drop to the middle 60s by sunrise Wednesday morning.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy weather is expected Wednesday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Not everyone will get rain tomorrow, but some downpours and thunderstorms producing frequent lightning will be possible so when thunder roars head indoors! Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s during the afternoon with cloudier skies and a likelier chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

