Union City Middle School staff providing Tdap vaccine

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Union City Schools announced Tuesday that incoming seventh graders can now get the Tdap booster vaccination at Union City Middle School in the fall.

According to a news release, seventh graders are required under Tennessee Law for Immunization to have a booster dose of the Tdap vaccine going into the 2020-2021 school year.

The release says Union City Middle School health officials will be providing the vaccine for students on site within the first two weeks of the coming school year.

Students can also receive the shot at their health care provider’s office, local pharmacies or the health department, according to the release.

Principal Lance Morgan is advising that those appointments should be made in advance, as vaccination slots fill quickly.

For any questions or additional information, call Union City Schools Health Coordinator Kristen Miles at (731) 885-2901.