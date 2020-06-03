178 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total to 178.

The health department says the two most recent cases are a 23-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man.

Health department regional director Kim Tedford confirmed Wednesday that of the most recent positive cases, three are believed to be a result of community spread because they have not been directly tied to a known positive case.

Another patient is a healthcare worker working in a healthcare setting.

Tuesday’s confirmed positive cases, two 13-year-old boys and a 21-year-old man, are all siblings who had a parent with a positive COVID-19 result, Tedford said.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 115 (65%)

38301: 44 (26%)

38356: 5 (3%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (0.5%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 111 (62%)

White: 49 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 5 (3%)

Unspecified: 6 (3%)

Gender:

Female: 97 (54%)

Male: 81 (46%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 161 (91%)

Not recovered: 4 (2%)

Better: 7 (3%)

Unknown: 4 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: