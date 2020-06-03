178 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total to 178.

The health department says the two most recent cases are a 23-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man.

Health department regional director Kim Tedford confirmed Wednesday that of the most recent positive cases, three are believed to be a result of community spread because they have not been directly tied to a known positive case.

Another patient is a healthcare worker working in a healthcare setting.

Tuesday’s confirmed positive cases, two 13-year-old boys and a 21-year-old man, are all siblings who had a parent with a positive COVID-19 result, Tedford said.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 115 (65%)
  • 38301: 44 (26%)
  • 38356: 5 (3%)
  • 38391: 4 (2%)
  • 38366: 1 (0.5%)
  • 38343: 4 (2%)
  • 38313: 4 (2%)
  • 38392: 1 (0.5%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 111 (62%)
  • White: 49 (28%)
  • Asian: 5 (3%)
  • Hispanic: 2 (1%)
  • Other: 5 (3%)
  • Unspecified: 6 (3%)

Gender:

  • Female: 97 (54%)
  • Male: 81 (46%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 161 (91%)
  • Not recovered: 4 (2%)
  • Better: 7 (3%)
  • Unknown: 4 (2%)
  • Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 11 (6%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 26 (15%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 23 (13%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 33 (18%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 47 (26%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 23 (13%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 11 (6%)
  • 80+: 3 (2%)
