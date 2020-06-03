178 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total to 178.
The health department says the two most recent cases are a 23-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man.
Health department regional director Kim Tedford confirmed Wednesday that of the most recent positive cases, three are believed to be a result of community spread because they have not been directly tied to a known positive case.
Another patient is a healthcare worker working in a healthcare setting.
Tuesday’s confirmed positive cases, two 13-year-old boys and a 21-year-old man, are all siblings who had a parent with a positive COVID-19 result, Tedford said.
The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 115 (65%)
- 38301: 44 (26%)
- 38356: 5 (3%)
- 38391: 4 (2%)
- 38366: 1 (0.5%)
- 38343: 4 (2%)
- 38313: 4 (2%)
- 38392: 1 (0.5%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 111 (62%)
- White: 49 (28%)
- Asian: 5 (3%)
- Hispanic: 2 (1%)
- Other: 5 (3%)
- Unspecified: 6 (3%)
Gender:
- Female: 97 (54%)
- Male: 81 (46%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 161 (91%)
- Not recovered: 4 (2%)
- Better: 7 (3%)
- Unknown: 4 (2%)
- Deaths: 2 (1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 11 (6%)
- 21 – 30 years: 26 (15%)
- 31 – 40 years: 23 (13%)
- 41 – 50 years: 33 (18%)
- 51 – 60 years: 47 (26%)
- 61 – 70 years: 23 (13%)
- 71 – 80 years: 11 (6%)
- 80+: 3 (2%)