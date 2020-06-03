24,822 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 388 deaths, 1,829 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 24,822 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, June 3. In addition, 388 people have died and 1,829 have been hospitalized. Another 16,319 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 41
- Bedford County – 295
- Benton County – 7
- Bledsoe County – 610
- Blount County – 93
- Bradley County – 161
- Campbell County – 18
- Cannon County – 32
- Carroll County – 28
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 135
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County –12
- Clay County – 8
- Cocke County – 21
- Coffee County – 74
- Crockett County — 16
- Cumberland County – 119
- Davidson County – 5,429
- Decatur County – 5
- DeKalb County – 38
- Dickson County – 118
- Dyer County – 57
- Fayette County – 125
- Fentress County – 12
- Franklin County – 54
- Gibson County – 63
- Giles County – 12
- Grainger County – 11
- Greene County – 52
- Grundy County – 31
- Hamblen County – 43
- Hamilton County – 935
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 201
- Hardin County – 22
- Hawkins County – 34
- Haywood County — 33
- Henderson County — 15
- Henry County — 31
- Hickman County – 58
- Houston County – 8
- Humphreys County – 15
- Jackson County – 19
- Jefferson County – 28
- Johnson County – 19
- Knox County – 436
- Lake County – 835
- Lauderdale County – 59
- Lawrence County – 33
- Lewis County — 3
- Lincoln County – 29
- Loudon County – 157
- Macon County – 158
- Madison County – 173
- Marion County – 42
- Marshall County – 33
- Maury County – 105
- McMinn County – 144
- McNairy County — 15
- Meigs County – 27
- Monroe County – 69
- Montgomery County – 283
- Moore County – 5
- Morgan County — 17
- Obion County — 43
- Overton County – 32
- Perry County – 24
- Pickett County — 3
- Polk County – 18
- Putnam County – 519
- Rhea County – 214
- Roane County – 16
- Robertson County – 516
- Rutherford County – 1,321
- Scott County – 12
- Sequatchie County – 19
- Sevier County – 94
- Shelby County – 5,428
- Smith County – 37
- Stewart County — 13
- Sullivan County – 60
- Sumner County – 931
- Tipton County – 459
- Trousdale County — 1,394
- Unicoi County – 48
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 26
- Washington County – 75
- Wayne County – 64
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 34
- Williamson County – 577
- Wilson County – 442
- Out of state – 411
- Pending – 165
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 10,589
- Black or African-American – 5,472
- Other/Multiracial – 3,546
- Asian – 423
- Pending – 4,792
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 11,937
- Hispanic – 5,613
- Pending – 7,272
Gender:
- Female – 10,369
- Male – 13,448
- Pending – 1,005
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.