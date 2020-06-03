24,822 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 388 deaths, 1,829 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 24,822 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, June 3. In addition, 388 people have died and 1,829 have been hospitalized. Another 16,319 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 41

Bedford County – 295

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 610

Blount County – 93

Bradley County – 161

Campbell County – 18

Cannon County – 32

Carroll County – 28

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 135

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County –12

Clay County – 8

Cocke County – 21

Coffee County – 74

Crockett County — 16

Cumberland County – 119

Davidson County – 5,429

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 38

Dickson County – 118

Dyer County – 57

Fayette County – 125

Fentress County – 12

Franklin County – 54

Gibson County – 63

Giles County – 12

Grainger County – 11

Greene County – 52

Grundy County – 31

Hamblen County – 43

Hamilton County – 935

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 201

Hardin County – 22

Hawkins County – 34

Haywood County — 33

Henderson County — 15

Henry County — 31

Hickman County – 58

Houston County – 8

Humphreys County – 15

Jackson County – 19

Jefferson County – 28

Johnson County – 19

Knox County – 436

Lake County – 835

Lauderdale County – 59

Lawrence County – 33

Lewis County — 3

Lincoln County – 29

Loudon County – 157

Macon County – 158

Madison County – 173

Marion County – 42

Marshall County – 33

Maury County – 105

McMinn County – 144

McNairy County — 15

Meigs County – 27

Monroe County – 69

Montgomery County – 283

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 17

Obion County — 43

Overton County – 32

Perry County – 24

Pickett County — 3

Polk County – 18

Putnam County – 519

Rhea County – 214

Roane County – 16

Robertson County – 516

Rutherford County – 1,321

Scott County – 12

Sequatchie County – 19

Sevier County – 94

Shelby County – 5,428

Smith County – 37

Stewart County — 13

Sullivan County – 60

Sumner County – 931

Tipton County – 459

Trousdale County — 1,394

Unicoi County – 48

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 26

Washington County – 75

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 26

White County – 34

Williamson County – 577

Wilson County – 442

Out of state – 411

Pending – 165

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 10,589

Black or African-American – 5,472

Other/Multiracial – 3,546

Asian – 423

Pending – 4,792

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 11,937

Hispanic – 5,613

Pending – 7,272

Gender:

Female – 10,369

Male – 13,448

Pending – 1,005

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.