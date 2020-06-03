Committee to discuss reopening of colleges

JACKSON, Tenn. — College and university presidents of a Senate committee will meet Thursday to discuss reopening campuses in the fall.

Dr. Logan Hampton of Lane College says, without a doubt, Lane College will be reopening in the fall of 2020.

He said in Thursday’s hearing, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions will talk about ways to make campuses safer for students with the pandemic.

Hampton says he has prepared a few plans.

“The soar model is the model where we would be hybrid. Some students will take courses online, and some students will take courses face-to-face,” Hampton said.

The hearing is Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Lane College’s campus.