Construction begins on long-awaited monument

JACKSON, Tenn. — The long-awaited Seven Pillars Monument in east Jackson is under construction.

“I conceived this sculpture to tell the story of seven prominent African-Americans in the history of Jackson-Madison County,” said Seven Pillars sculptor Aaron Lee Benson.

If you drive past Shirlene Mercer Park, you’ll see this monument breaking ground on top of the hill.

“In these times, I’m just committed to building something, celebrating and lifting up,” Benson said.

That’s the message Benson said needs to be heard, especially in this day and time.

He said the idea came years ago after creating another sculpture and hearing from a local doctor when he asked for help on funding the project.

“He made a comment to me at that time. He said, ‘The black man was left out of the last 100 years of Jackson’s history. We won’t be left out of the next 100 years,'” Benson said.

He explained the circular design and all of its parts.

“The circle is kind of a universal symbol of unity and community,” Benson said.

“There will be a sidewalk that goes around the hill, and there will be seven benches and seven plaques that will mark the individuals that we are celebrating,” Benson said.

Three circles of trees will also round the hill, which he said represents the young people in Jackson and Madison County.

‘They need individuals and groups they can look up to and aspire to be like, and that’s the emphasis of this sculpture,” Benson said.

He said the project is nine years in the making, and he says it means a lot to finally see it come together.

“It’s a relief to see it done, but it’s also like an old metaphor, ‘Leave it better than you found it,'” Benson said.

The seven people honored will be announced at the piece’s unveiling. The date for the unveiling has not been set.