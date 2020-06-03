Heavy Showers and Thunderstorms Possible Tonight and Tomorrow

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Wednesday, June 3rd

Scattered thunderstorms were active over Arkansas and Mississippi early this afternoon but only isolated showers were seen in southwest Tennessee. Our weather was hotter today than yesterday in Jackson with highs around 90°F at the McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport. If the official climate report shows 90°F for Jackson, TN today, it’ll be almost 2 weeks later than usual for our first 90°F day of the year but far from the latest which was June 25th in 2003.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms may continue in the Mid-South this evening and we may also encounter thunderstorms overnight that could lead to flash flooding due to slow moving or even nearly-stationary movement at times. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s at the coolest point of the night with light southwest winds.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely tomorrow with heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather as well with some thunderstorms expected to produce strong winds and hail, though most of us won’t encounter any severe weather. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s on Thursday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

At 1:00 PM CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was moving toward the south-southeast near 3 mph, and a turn toward the east is expected later today. A turn toward the north-northeast and north is expected on Thursday and Friday. On the forecast track, the center will move over the land mass of eastern Mexico through Thursday. The center is forecast to move back over the Gulf of Mexico by Friday. Maximum sustained winds are currently near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Cristobal will likely become a tropical depression by Thursday evening. Some re-strengthening is expected to begin on Friday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center. A wind gust of 55 mph was reported at Ciudad del Carmen during the past few hours. The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

RAINFALL: Cristobal is expected to produce the following rain accumulations through Friday night: Mexican states of Campeche, northern Chiapas, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, and Yucatan…10 to 20 inches, isolated 25 inches. Mexican state of southern Chiapas…15 to 20 inches, isolated 25 inches. Mexican states of Veracruz and Oaxaca…5 to 10 inches. Southern Guatemala…Additional 15 to 20 inches, isolated storm total amounts of 35 inches dating back to Saturday, May 30th. El Salvador…Additional 10 to 15 inches, isolated storm total amounts of 35 inches dating back to Saturday, May 30th. Belize and Honduras…3 to 6 inches, isolated 10 inches. Rainfall in all of these areas may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are affecting the coast within portions of the warning area.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com