Hundreds receive meals through Savannah food bank

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Food banks been around for years. However, in times of crisis they are even more important.

Cans were stacked as high as as the ceiling, and the fridge was piled with food. Almost all of it will be given away the month of June.

“You don’t have to go to Jamaica or Haiti or any place like that to see someone who needs food. Just step out your front door, and you can see people who need food,” said Our Daily Bread Ministries President Finley Beckham.

On the first, second and third Tuesday and Wednesday of every month, you’ll see Finley Beckham and his group of volunteers passing out food.

Their goal is to make sure no child or senior goes hungry. The group feeds 370 students every weekend and more than 450 adults a month.

“Personally, [I ] did not realize how many people actually needed to come up here and get food monthly,” said Finley Beckham’s granddaughter, Claire Beckham.

Our Daily Bread started off feeding students, and then seniors too. They’ve become even more important during a pandemic.

“Used to, it would be one person making less than $1,500. Now, if you make less than $2,000, they can get it,” Finley Beckham said. “And it goes up $500 for every child.”

The USDA provides some of the food in the baskets, so you do have to qualify. Finley Beckham said they are being more lenient on that due to the current circumstances.

“We had a guy come in here one day who reminded me so much of my youngest son. I thought if my youngest son was out somewhere and he needed help, I would want somebody to do what I’m doing, for him,” said Melanie Murray, a volunteer.

If you need help, they are there for you.

Our Daily Bread Ministries is located on Wayne Road in Savannah, across the street from Burt’s Furniture and Appliance.