Local gym continues to offer online classes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gyms and fitness centers are allowed to reopen in the Hub City, but people are sticking with other alternatives since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elverna Cain is a fitness instructor at D180, a local gym in downtown Jackson.

She says the gym closed in late March due to the pandemic, yet she is keeping her clients active from home.

“You know they were like, ‘Why don’t you bring your training virtual,’ so that’s why I actually did it,” Cain said.

It is called Let’s Get It, a private Facebook fitness group where she does an online, one hour cardio class several days of the week.

It almost has 400 members, including WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Brittany Kyles.

Cain says, to her surprise, members prefer virtual classes over in-person classes.

“I have so many people that actually do not have gym memberships, that are doing this group. Plus they want to do it at home, like they’re not ready to go back out,” Cain said.

She says her faith in God gives her perseverance to keep teaching classes online.

“Whatever it is that he’s leading me to do, that’s what I want to do,” Cain said.

You can join the Facebook group by requesting membership.

Cain says anyone can join and give donations, or they can set up a monthly membership.