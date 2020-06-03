Local university temporarily suspends ACT, SAT requirement

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — In response to the recent global pandemic, a local university is removing standardized test requirements for its fall semester.

A news release from Bethel University says ACT and SAT test requirements will not be required for the fall 2020 semester.

The release says this temporary suspension will only apply for the College of Arts and Sciences undergraduate program.

“We want to ensure that there are no unnecessary obstacles that stand in the way of someone enrolling and earning a college degree,” stated Bethel University President Walter Butler. “Making it easier for people to pursue higher education and career goals is a way we can help during this challenging time.”

Bethel says students will still need to provide an official high school transcript.