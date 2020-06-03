Mugshots : Madison County : 06/02/20 – 06/03/20

1/9 Amy Fry Criminal trespass

2/9 Allen Gaskins Unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/9 Arzell Vann Disorderly conduct

4/9 Cecil Anderson Violation of conditions of community supervision

5/9 David Brown Violation of community corrections

6/9 Jeremy Brooks Violation of probation

7/9 Justin Forrest Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

8/9 Kourtney Sims Violation of probation



9/9 Mendy Reese Violation of community corrections



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/02/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/03/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.