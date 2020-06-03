New business emerges in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The coronavirus pandemic forced many businesses to shutter either temporarily or permanently.

Jackson native Chase Walker went against this trend. He opened his new vintage store, The Lost Reserve.

“Our friend told us about this spot, and as soon as I saw it the first time, I said, ‘That’s it,'” Walker said.

At the beginning of the year, the store had to relocate and take all of their vintage items with them.

“I had to find a new spot in the midst of COVID-19 coming,” Walker said.

When all non-essential businesses were closed, Walker says he used the time to think about the future.

“The time off gave me time to really think about how I wanted to develop the new store and my brand. It made me approach business differently,” Walker said. “It’s been difficult, but we’ve overcome everything that’s stopped us from being here.”

Walker says that the shutdowns might even have a silver lining for businesses.

“I feel like people are ready to shop now, because they’ve been stuck in the house for two months, and they just want to get out,” Walker said.

During their opening on June 1, Walker said they had hundreds come through the store.

As for where he gets his unique finds, he couldn’t reveal that.

“That’s a secret! I can’t tell everything!” Walker said.

The store is open Tuesday through Saturday. You can follow The Lost Reserve on Facebook.