Newman signs with Union men’s soccer

JACKSON, Tenn. — The USJ soccer program produced another collegiate athlete Wednesday afternoon. Bruins forward Sam Newman signed his official letter to continue his athletic career next fall at Union University.

Newman began playing for the boys varsity team as an 8th grader and missed two whole seasons due to injuries over the years. Despite the setbacks, he still finished his career with 33 goals and 24 assists. The USJ standout also succeeded at the club level, winning two Tennessee state titles.

“It’s just everything I’ve hoped and dreamed to do ever since I started playing when I was young,” said Newman. “So it’s just amazing to know that I’m going to be able to go in college and compete at the next level. It means more to me than what I can say, so I’m just thankful.”