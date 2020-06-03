Trenton man charged in connection with Milan fatal shooting

MILAN, Tenn. — Milan police have confirmed a Trenton man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Milan last month.

Police say 26-year-old Demarion Mayberry, known as “Smurf,” is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Corinthian Gunn.

Milan police responded to a report of a shooting on Anderson Street around 11:15 p.m. May 20, and found Gunn had been shot. He died at the scene.

Booking records show Mayberry was arrested Monday, and is currently in custody at the Gibson County Jail in lieu of $750,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milan Police Department at (731) 686-3309.