LA MIRADA, Calif. (CBS Newspath) — A California teen is way ahead of the game.

13-year-old Jack Rico graduated from Fullerton College in California in May, making him the youngest student to do so in the school’s 107-year history.

Rico earned not just one associates degree, but four: history, human expression, social behavior and social science. Rico says he did so while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.