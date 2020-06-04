177 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total to 177.
The most recent case is a 48-year-old female, who is not currently hospitalized.
The Madison County case count is lower today due to a reporting error with two lab results. The health department reported two 13-year-old males, who were household contacts, as positive on Monday. They were actually negative.
Two Madison County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one of those patients is on a ventilator.
162 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and eight people say they are feeling better.
The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 114 (64%)
- 38301: 44 (25%)
- 38356: 5 (3%)
- 38391: 4 (2%)
- 38366: 1 (1%)
- 38343: 4 (2%)
- 38313: 4 (2%)
- 38392: 1 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 110 (62%)
- White: 50 (28%)
- Asian: 5 (3%)
- Hispanic: 2 (1%)
- Other: 5 (3%)
- Unspecified: 5 (3%)
Gender:
- Female: 98 (55%)
- Male: 79 (45%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 162 (92%)
- Not recovered: 2 (1%)
- Better: 8 (4%)
- Unknown: 3 (2%)
- Deaths: 2 (1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 9 (5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 26 (15%)
- 31 – 40 years: 23 (13%)
- 41 – 50 years: 34 (19%)
- 51 – 60 years: 47 (26%)
- 61 – 70 years: 23 (13%)
- 71 – 80 years: 11 (6%)
- 80+: 3 (2%)