177 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total to 177.

The most recent case is a 48-year-old female, who is not currently hospitalized.

The Madison County case count is lower today due to a reporting error with two lab results. The health department reported two 13-year-old males, who were household contacts, as positive on Monday. They were actually negative.

Two Madison County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one of those patients is on a ventilator.

162 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and eight people say they are feeling better.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 114 (64%)
  • 38301: 44 (25%)
  • 38356: 5 (3%)
  • 38391: 4 (2%)
  • 38366: 1 (1%)
  • 38343: 4 (2%)
  • 38313: 4 (2%)
  • 38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 110 (62%)
  • White: 50 (28%)
  • Asian: 5 (3%)
  • Hispanic: 2 (1%)
  • Other: 5 (3%)
  • Unspecified: 5 (3%)

Gender:

  • Female: 98 (55%)
  • Male: 79 (45%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 162 (92%)
  • Not recovered: 2 (1%)
  • Better: 8 (4%)
  • Unknown: 3 (2%)
  • Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 9 (5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 26 (15%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 23 (13%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 34 (19%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 47 (26%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 23 (13%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 11 (6%)
  • 80+: 3 (2%)
