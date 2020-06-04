177 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total to 177.

The most recent case is a 48-year-old female, who is not currently hospitalized.

The Madison County case count is lower today due to a reporting error with two lab results. The health department reported two 13-year-old males, who were household contacts, as positive on Monday. They were actually negative.

Two Madison County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one of those patients is on a ventilator.

162 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and eight people say they are feeling better.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 114 (64%)

38301: 44 (25%)

38356: 5 (3%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 110 (62%)

White: 50 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 5 (3%)

Unspecified: 5 (3%)

Gender:

Female: 98 (55%)

Male: 79 (45%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 162 (92%)

Not recovered: 2 (1%)

Better: 8 (4%)

Unknown: 3 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: