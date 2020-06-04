25,120 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 401 deaths, 1,855 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 25,120 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, June 4. In addition, 401 people have died and 1,855 have been hospitalized. Another 16,643 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 42

Bedford County – 297

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 610

Blount County – 93

Bradley County – 166

Campbell County – 18

Cannon County – 32

Carroll County – 28

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 135

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 12

Clay County – 8

Cocke County – 21

Coffee County – 78

Crockett County — 16

Cumberland County – 120

Davidson County – 5,516

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 38

Dickson County – 120

Dyer County – 57

Fayette County – 136

Fentress County – 12

Franklin County – 54

Gibson County – 63

Giles County – 13

Grainger County – 13

Greene County – 52

Grundy County – 31

Hamblen County – 42

Hamilton County – 964

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 202

Hardin County – 22

Hawkins County – 34

Haywood County — 33

Henderson County — 15

Henry County — 32

Hickman County – 58

Houston County – 8

Humphreys County – 15

Jackson County – 19

Jefferson County – 29

Johnson County – 19

Knox County – 435

Lake County – 794

Lauderdale County – 59

Lawrence County – 33

Lewis County — 3

Lincoln County – 29

Loudon County – 161

Macon County – 166

Madison County – 173

Marion County – 44

Marshall County – 33

Maury County – 107

McMinn County – 146

McNairy County — 15

Meigs County – 27

Monroe County – 71

Montgomery County – 286

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 17

Obion County — 45

Overton County – 32

Perry County – 24

Pickett County — 3

Polk County – 19

Putnam County – 524

Rhea County – 217

Roane County – 16

Robertson County – 523

Rutherford County – 1,343

Scott County – 12

Sequatchie County – 20

Sevier County – 97

Shelby County – 5,546

Smith County – 36

Stewart County — 13

Sullivan County – 60

Sumner County – 938

Tipton County – 461

Trousdale County – 1,394

Unicoi County – 48

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 26

Washington County – 75

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 26

White County – 33

Williamson County – 589

Wilson County – 449

Out of state – 396

Pending – 162

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 10,736

Black or African-American – 5,551

Other/Multiracial – 3,613

Asian – 427

Pending – 4,793

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 12,130

Hispanic – 5,773

Pending – 7,217

Gender:

Female – 10,527

Male – 13,617

Pending – 976

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.