25,120 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 401 deaths, 1,855 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 25,120 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, June 4. In addition, 401 people have died and 1,855 have been hospitalized. Another 16,643 have recovered.

June 4

The report shows the following case count by county:

  • Anderson County – 42
  • Bedford County – 297
  • Benton County – 7
  • Bledsoe County – 610
  • Blount County – 93
  • Bradley County – 166
  • Campbell County – 18
  • Cannon County – 32
  • Carroll County – 28
  • Carter County — 19
  • Cheatham County – 135
  • Chester County – 12
  • Claiborne County – 12
  • Clay County – 8
  • Cocke County – 21
  • Coffee County – 78
  • Crockett County — 16
  • Cumberland County – 120
  • Davidson County – 5,516
  • Decatur County – 5
  • DeKalb County – 38
  • Dickson County – 120
  • Dyer County – 57
  • Fayette County – 136
  • Fentress County – 12
  • Franklin County – 54
  • Gibson County – 63
  • Giles County – 13
  • Grainger County – 13
  • Greene County – 52
  • Grundy County – 31
  • Hamblen County – 42
  • Hamilton County – 964
  • Hancock County – 1
  • Hardeman County — 202
  • Hardin County – 22
  • Hawkins County – 34
  • Haywood County — 33
  • Henderson County — 15
  • Henry County — 32
  • Hickman County – 58
  • Houston County – 8
  • Humphreys County – 15
  • Jackson County – 19
  • Jefferson County – 29
  • Johnson County – 19
  • Knox County – 435
  • Lake County – 794
  • Lauderdale County – 59
  • Lawrence County – 33
  • Lewis County — 3
  • Lincoln County – 29
  • Loudon County – 161
  • Macon County – 166
  • Madison County – 173
  • Marion County – 44
  • Marshall County – 33
  • Maury County – 107
  • McMinn County – 146
  • McNairy County — 15
  • Meigs County – 27
  • Monroe County – 71
  • Montgomery County – 286
  • Moore County – 5
  • Morgan County — 17
  • Obion County — 45
  • Overton County – 32
  • Perry County – 24
  • Pickett County — 3
  • Polk County – 19
  • Putnam County – 524
  • Rhea County – 217
  • Roane County – 16
  • Robertson County – 523
  • Rutherford County – 1,343
  • Scott County – 12
  • Sequatchie County – 20
  • Sevier County – 97
  • Shelby County – 5,546
  • Smith County – 36
  • Stewart County — 13
  • Sullivan County – 60
  • Sumner County – 938
  • Tipton County – 461
  • Trousdale County – 1,394
  • Unicoi County – 48
  • Union County — 4
  • Van Buren County – 4
  • Warren County – 26
  • Washington County – 75
  • Wayne County – 64
  • Weakley County — 26
  • White County – 33
  • Williamson County – 589
  • Wilson County – 449
  • Out of state – 396
  • Pending – 162

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

June 4 Race

Race:

  • White – 10,736
  • Black or African-American – 5,551
  • Other/Multiracial – 3,613
  • Asian – 427
  • Pending – 4,793

June 4 Ethnicity

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 12,130
  • Hispanic – 5,773
  • Pending – 7,217

June 4 Gender

Gender:

  • Female – 10,527
  • Male – 13,617
  • Pending – 976

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

