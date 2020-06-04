25,120 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 401 deaths, 1,855 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 25,120 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, June 4. In addition, 401 people have died and 1,855 have been hospitalized. Another 16,643 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 42
- Bedford County – 297
- Benton County – 7
- Bledsoe County – 610
- Blount County – 93
- Bradley County – 166
- Campbell County – 18
- Cannon County – 32
- Carroll County – 28
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 135
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 12
- Clay County – 8
- Cocke County – 21
- Coffee County – 78
- Crockett County — 16
- Cumberland County – 120
- Davidson County – 5,516
- Decatur County – 5
- DeKalb County – 38
- Dickson County – 120
- Dyer County – 57
- Fayette County – 136
- Fentress County – 12
- Franklin County – 54
- Gibson County – 63
- Giles County – 13
- Grainger County – 13
- Greene County – 52
- Grundy County – 31
- Hamblen County – 42
- Hamilton County – 964
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 202
- Hardin County – 22
- Hawkins County – 34
- Haywood County — 33
- Henderson County — 15
- Henry County — 32
- Hickman County – 58
- Houston County – 8
- Humphreys County – 15
- Jackson County – 19
- Jefferson County – 29
- Johnson County – 19
- Knox County – 435
- Lake County – 794
- Lauderdale County – 59
- Lawrence County – 33
- Lewis County — 3
- Lincoln County – 29
- Loudon County – 161
- Macon County – 166
- Madison County – 173
- Marion County – 44
- Marshall County – 33
- Maury County – 107
- McMinn County – 146
- McNairy County — 15
- Meigs County – 27
- Monroe County – 71
- Montgomery County – 286
- Moore County – 5
- Morgan County — 17
- Obion County — 45
- Overton County – 32
- Perry County – 24
- Pickett County — 3
- Polk County – 19
- Putnam County – 524
- Rhea County – 217
- Roane County – 16
- Robertson County – 523
- Rutherford County – 1,343
- Scott County – 12
- Sequatchie County – 20
- Sevier County – 97
- Shelby County – 5,546
- Smith County – 36
- Stewart County — 13
- Sullivan County – 60
- Sumner County – 938
- Tipton County – 461
- Trousdale County – 1,394
- Unicoi County – 48
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 26
- Washington County – 75
- Wayne County – 64
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 33
- Williamson County – 589
- Wilson County – 449
- Out of state – 396
- Pending – 162
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 10,736
- Black or African-American – 5,551
- Other/Multiracial – 3,613
- Asian – 427
- Pending – 4,793
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 12,130
- Hispanic – 5,773
- Pending – 7,217
Gender:
- Female – 10,527
- Male – 13,617
- Pending – 976
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.