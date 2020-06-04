ERG updates guidelines, expands community events guidance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Economic Recovery Group has updated guidelines for close contact service businesses, exercise facilities, recreation activities and has expanded previously set guidelines.

A news release from the state says guidelines for close contact services, exercise facilities and recreation activities will be shifting their focus to social distancing.

The ERG says it has also expanded previously set guidelines for large attractions to include fairs, festivals, expos and parades.

The release says those venues will be urged to use measures that encourage social distancing, reduce occupancy, encourage the use of cloth face coverings and increase sanitization.

You can read the full guidelines from the Tennessee Pledge here: