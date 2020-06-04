Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns after social media post

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Henry County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Stacey Bostwick has resigned following allegations of an “insensitive” post on Facebook, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Bostwick’s resignation in a Facebook post Thursday.

The sheriff’s office initially confirmed the post, as well as Bostwick’s suspension, on Saturday.

In that statement, the sheriff’s office said the post was “extremely insensitive.” Saturday’s statement reads:

“It has come to our attention that earlier today one of our deputies, Cpl. Stacey Bostwick posted an extremely insensitive post on FaceBook. While we do not condone rioting or looting we also whole heartedly do not condone what happened to George Floyd in Minnesota. We at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office strive to be servants of the community and Cpl. Bostwick’s post DOES NOT reflect the values or morals of this department. As a result of these events Cpl. Bostwick has been suspended. We do hope that this single event does not undo all of the good Cpl. Bostwick has done in his career as a Law Enforcement Officer, Paramedic and Firefighter. This is NOT WHO WE ARE at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and we apologize for the insensitive remarks made and will make every effort to regain the trust and support of the community as a whole.”

On Monday, June 1, the sheriff’s office released a second statement about Bostwick’s suspension. That statement says Bostwick requested a delay in a committee meeting in order to seek legal representation.

That request was granted, and Bostwick was given seven days leading to a second inquiry in accordance with Henry County Sheriff’s Office policy, according to the statement.

Thursday, the sheriff’s office confirmed in a third statement that Bostwick has resigned from his duties. The statement says Bostwick met with department members at the sheriff’s office and turned in his letter of resignation.