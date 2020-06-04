Lauderdale County Sheriff admits using racial slur on recording

RIPLEY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff admitted that he used a racial slur on a recording that prompted a peaceful protest and calls for his resignation.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Steve Sanders confirmed that it was his voice on the recent recording and he plans to apologize Friday to the community of about 25,000 people.

News outlets reported a social media post of the recording led to calls for Sanders to resign.

About 40 people protested along the highway Tuesday in front of the sheriff’s office.

Sanders said “normal people” don’t want him to resign.