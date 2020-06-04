Live music returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The first live music performance in Jackson is taking place publicly since the COVID-19 shutdown.

Hunter Cross of the Skeleton Krew is doing a solo performance at the Blacksmith Restaurant in downtown Jackson on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It’s called “Together Again,” and the event is free! The restaurant is following social distancing practices and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

For many, coping with music is how they are coping with COVID-19.