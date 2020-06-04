Mugshots : Madison County : 06/03/20 – 06/04/20

1/16 Megon Smith Aggravated assault

2/16 Amber Hadley Schedule III drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/16 Carolyn D Bonds Schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, legend drugs/possess without prescription, schedule II drug violations, schedule I drug violations, schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/16 Christopher Collins Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

5/16 Cody Mcintyre Violation of community corrections

6/16 Demont Shaw Violation of probation

7/16 Heather Barnes Schedule I drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, legend drugs/possess without prescription, driving under the influence

8/16 John Harvey Gillon Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/16 Kara Pappas Violation of community corrections

10/16 Kendrick McCord violation of community corrections

11/16 Keyunna Bills Harassment

12/16 Lindsey N Dowdy Violation of probation

13/16 Ricky Lee Webb Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

14/16 Sedarious Fuller Violation of community corrections

15/16 Shenile Ward Forgery, official misconduct

16/16 Shannon McGaugh Simple domestic assault

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/03/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/04/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.