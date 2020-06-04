Mugshots : Madison County : 06/03/20 – 06/04/20 June 4, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Megon Smith Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Amber Hadley Schedule III drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Carolyn D Bonds Schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, legend drugs/possess without prescription, schedule II drug violations, schedule I drug violations, schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Christopher Collins Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Cody Mcintyre Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Demont Shaw Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Heather Barnes Schedule I drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, legend drugs/possess without prescription, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16John Harvey Gillon Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Kara Pappas Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Kendrick McCord violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Keyunna Bills Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Lindsey N Dowdy Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Ricky Lee Webb Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Sedarious Fuller Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Shenile Ward Forgery, official misconduct Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Shannon McGaugh Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/03/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/04/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest