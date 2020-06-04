Scattered Storms Continue into the Evening

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Thursday, June 4th

Temperatures turned cooler after this morning’s rainfall but we’re back in the lower 80s in most of West Tennessee now and some areas have even seen some sunlight. Thunderstorms may return this afternoon and early evening, so stay weather-aware! All of West Tennessee is in a marginal risk for severe weather with a primary concern for damaging winds and flash flooding but hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible overnight in West Tennessee and although the risk for severe weather may diminish we will still see a potential for localized flash flooding. Temperatures will only drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s at the coolest point of the night.

We’ll see another chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms tomorrow but coverage should not be as widespread as it was today. Breaks of sunshine should yield temperatures in the upper 80s at the warmest point of the day.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

At 4:00 PM CDT, the center of Tropical Depression Cristobal was located near latitude 17.5 North, longitude 90.8 West. The depression is moving toward the east-southeast near 3 mph. A turn toward the east and northeast is expected tonight, and a subsequent generally northward motion should occur through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center will move over extreme northwestern Guatemala and eastern Mexico tonight and Friday. The center is forecast to move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico late Friday, over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and approach the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Sunday and Sunday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some additional weakening is possible overnight. Re-intensification is expected to begin late Friday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

RAINFALL: Cristobal is expected to produce the following rain accumulations through Saturday: Mexican states of Campeche, Quintana Roo, and Yucatan…Additional 5 to 10 inches, isolated storm totals of 25 inches. Belize and the Mexican states of Tabasco, Veracruz and Oaxaca…Additional 2 to 4 inches. Southern Guatemala and parts of Chiapas…Additional 10 to 15 inches, isolated storm total amounts of 35 inches dating back to Saturday, May 30th. El Salvador…Additional 5 to 10 inches, isolated storm total amounts of 35 inches dating back to Saturday, May 30th. Southern parts of Honduras…Additional 3 to 6 inches, isolated 10 inches. Rainfall in all of these areas may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides. Heavy rainfall will spread into portions of the Gulf Coast, from east Texas to Florida, this weekend into early next week, with areas of flash flooding possible.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

