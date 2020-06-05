179 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Madison County Friday, bringing the total to 179.

The newest cases include a 32-year-old female and a 47-year-old female. Neither are hospitalized.

Epidemiology staff are reaching out to people who had close contact with these individuals.

The health department states two Madison County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and one of those patients is on a ventilator.

One hundred sixty-two Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and nine people say they are feeling better, according to the health department.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 116 (64%)

38301: 44 (25%)

38356: 5 (3%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 111 (62%)

White: 51 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 5 (3%)

Unspecified: 5 (3%)

Gender:

Female: 100 (55%)

Male: 79 (45%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 162 (92%)

Not recovered: 3 (1%)

Better: 9 (4%)

Unknown: 3 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: