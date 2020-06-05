25,520 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 408 deaths, 1,893 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 25,520 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, June 5. In addition, 408 people have died and 1,893 have been hospitalized. Another 16,925 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 42
- Bedford County – 302
- Benton County – 7
- Bledsoe County – 613
- Blount County – 93
- Bradley County – 174
- Campbell County – 18
- Cannon County – 32
- Carroll County – 28
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 140
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 12
- Clay County – 8
- Cocke County – 21
- Coffee County – 81
- Crockett County — 16
- Cumberland County – 120
- Davidson County – 5,638
- Decatur County – 5
- DeKalb County – 39
- Dickson County – 121
- Dyer County – 59
- Fayette County – 144
- Fentress County – 12
- Franklin County – 54
- Gibson County – 63
- Giles County – 14
- Grainger County – 15
- Greene County – 52
- Grundy County – 32
- Hamblen County – 44
- Hamilton County – 992
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 204
- Hardin County – 22
- Hawkins County – 34
- Haywood County — 34
- Henderson County — 15
- Henry County — 31
- Hickman County – 59
- Houston County – 7
- Humphreys County – 16
- Jackson County – 19
- Jefferson County – 29
- Johnson County – 18
- Knox County – 445
- Lake County – 725
- Lauderdale County – 60
- Lawrence County – 35
- Lewis County — 3
- Lincoln County – 30
- Loudon County – 165
- Macon County – 71
- Madison County – 173
- Marion County – 44
- Marshall County – 34
- Maury County – 108
- McMinn County – 146
- McNairy County — 15
- Meigs County – 27
- Monroe County – 74
- Montgomery County – 287
- Moore County – 5
- Morgan County — 18
- Obion County — 48
- Overton County – 33
- Perry County – 24
- Pickett County — 3
- Polk County – 19
- Putnam County – 525
- Rhea County – 216
- Roane County – 17
- Robertson County – 542
- Rutherford County – 1,398
- Scott County – 13
- Sequatchie County – 20
- Sevier County – 100
- Shelby County – 5,669
- Smith County – 36
- Stewart County — 14
- Sullivan County – 60
- Sumner County – 951
- Tipton County – 467
- Trousdale County – 1,394
- Unicoi County – 49
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 27
- Washington County – 76
- Wayne County – 64
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 34
- Williamson County – 595
- Wilson County – 459
- Out of state – 402
- Pending – 155
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 10,989
- Black or African-American – 5,717
- Other/Multiracial – 3,666
- Asian – 434
- Pending – 4,714
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 12,365
- Hispanic – 5,972
- Pending – 7,183
Gender:
- Female – 10,742
- Male – 13,819
- Pending – 959
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.