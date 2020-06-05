25,520 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 408 deaths, 1,893 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 25,520 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, June 5. In addition, 408 people have died and 1,893 have been hospitalized. Another 16,925 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 42

Bedford County – 302

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 613

Blount County – 93

Bradley County – 174

Campbell County – 18

Cannon County – 32

Carroll County – 28

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 140

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 12

Clay County – 8

Cocke County – 21

Coffee County – 81

Crockett County — 16

Cumberland County – 120

Davidson County – 5,638

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 39

Dickson County – 121

Dyer County – 59

Fayette County – 144

Fentress County – 12

Franklin County – 54

Gibson County – 63

Giles County – 14

Grainger County – 15

Greene County – 52

Grundy County – 32

Hamblen County – 44

Hamilton County – 992

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 204

Hardin County – 22

Hawkins County – 34

Haywood County — 34

Henderson County — 15

Henry County — 31

Hickman County – 59

Houston County – 7

Humphreys County – 16

Jackson County – 19

Jefferson County – 29

Johnson County – 18

Knox County – 445

Lake County – 725

Lauderdale County – 60

Lawrence County – 35

Lewis County — 3

Lincoln County – 30

Loudon County – 165

Macon County – 71

Madison County – 173

Marion County – 44

Marshall County – 34

Maury County – 108

McMinn County – 146

McNairy County — 15

Meigs County – 27

Monroe County – 74

Montgomery County – 287

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 18

Obion County — 48

Overton County – 33

Perry County – 24

Pickett County — 3

Polk County – 19

Putnam County – 525

Rhea County – 216

Roane County – 17

Robertson County – 542

Rutherford County – 1,398

Scott County – 13

Sequatchie County – 20

Sevier County – 100

Shelby County – 5,669

Smith County – 36

Stewart County — 14

Sullivan County – 60

Sumner County – 951

Tipton County – 467

Trousdale County – 1,394

Unicoi County – 49

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 27

Washington County – 76

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 26

White County – 34

Williamson County – 595

Wilson County – 459

Out of state – 402

Pending – 155

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 10,989

Black or African-American – 5,717

Other/Multiracial – 3,666

Asian – 434

Pending – 4,714

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 12,365

Hispanic – 5,972

Pending – 7,183

Gender:

Female – 10,742

Male – 13,819

Pending – 959

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.