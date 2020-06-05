25,520 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 408 deaths, 1,893 hospitalizations

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 25,520 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, June 5. In addition, 408 people have died and 1,893 have been hospitalized. Another 16,925 have recovered.

June 5

The report shows the following case count by county:

  • Anderson County – 42
  • Bedford County – 302
  • Benton County – 7
  • Bledsoe County – 613
  • Blount County – 93
  • Bradley County – 174
  • Campbell County – 18
  • Cannon County – 32
  • Carroll County – 28
  • Carter County — 19
  • Cheatham County – 140
  • Chester County – 12
  • Claiborne County – 12
  • Clay County – 8
  • Cocke County – 21
  • Coffee County – 81
  • Crockett County — 16
  • Cumberland County – 120
  • Davidson County – 5,638
  • Decatur County – 5
  • DeKalb County – 39
  • Dickson County – 121
  • Dyer County – 59
  • Fayette County – 144
  • Fentress County – 12
  • Franklin County – 54
  • Gibson County – 63
  • Giles County – 14
  • Grainger County – 15
  • Greene County – 52
  • Grundy County – 32
  • Hamblen County – 44
  • Hamilton County – 992
  • Hancock County – 1
  • Hardeman County — 204
  • Hardin County – 22
  • Hawkins County – 34
  • Haywood County — 34
  • Henderson County — 15
  • Henry County — 31
  • Hickman County – 59
  • Houston County – 7
  • Humphreys County – 16
  • Jackson County – 19
  • Jefferson County – 29
  • Johnson County – 18
  • Knox County – 445
  • Lake County – 725
  • Lauderdale County – 60
  • Lawrence County – 35
  • Lewis County — 3
  • Lincoln County – 30
  • Loudon County – 165
  • Macon County – 71
  • Madison County – 173
  • Marion County – 44
  • Marshall County – 34
  • Maury County – 108
  • McMinn County – 146
  • McNairy County — 15
  • Meigs County – 27
  • Monroe County – 74
  • Montgomery County – 287
  • Moore County – 5
  • Morgan County — 18
  • Obion County — 48
  • Overton County – 33
  • Perry County – 24
  • Pickett County — 3
  • Polk County – 19
  • Putnam County – 525
  • Rhea County – 216
  • Roane County – 17
  • Robertson County – 542
  • Rutherford County – 1,398
  • Scott County – 13
  • Sequatchie County – 20
  • Sevier County – 100
  • Shelby County – 5,669
  • Smith County – 36
  • Stewart County — 14
  • Sullivan County – 60
  • Sumner County – 951
  • Tipton County – 467
  • Trousdale County – 1,394
  • Unicoi County – 49
  • Union County — 4
  • Van Buren County – 4
  • Warren County – 27
  • Washington County – 76
  • Wayne County – 64
  • Weakley County — 26
  • White County – 34
  • Williamson County – 595
  • Wilson County – 459
  • Out of state – 402
  • Pending – 155

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

June 5 Race

Race:

  • White – 10,989
  • Black or African-American – 5,717
  • Other/Multiracial – 3,666
  • Asian – 434
  • Pending – 4,714

June 5 Ethnicity

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 12,365
  • Hispanic – 5,972
  • Pending – 7,183

June 5 Gender

Gender:

  • Female – 10,742
  • Male – 13,819
  • Pending – 959

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts