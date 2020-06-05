Cristobal Likely to Bring Rain to West Tennessee Next Week

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Friday, June 5th

Showers and thunderstorms moved through West Tennessee earlier this afternoon, and while a little bit of rain may linger into the evening, showers are unlikely from tonight through the weekend. Cristobal will likely make landfall on the Gulf Coast on Sunday and continue north toward West Tennessee. The main concerns are heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding, but we may also experience gusty winds at times and even an isolated tornado.

TONIGHT

Skies will remain cloudy overnight but rain chances are low with only a 20% chance for isolated showers overnight. Expect calm winds with overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tomorrow will be the hottest day of the year so far! Temperatures will be in the 90s with a heat index close to 100°F in some areas. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly dry weather is expected to continue Sunday before Cristobal impacts our weather early next week during the workweek. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness news for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

The center of the tropical cyclone has moved into the Gulf of Mexico to the north of the Yucatan Peninsula. Earlier data indicated that the system had already re-strengthened into a tropical storm. The system has been exhibiting fairly well-defined convective banding over the northern and eastern portions of the circulation. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the storm in a few hours, which should provide a good estimate of Cristobal’s strength. Although the cyclone will be traversing fairly warm waters during the next couple of days, dry mid-level air and some southwesterly shear is expected to limit intensification. The official intensity forecast is about the same as the previous ones and close to the model consensus. Cristobal has moved a little faster over the past several hours, and the current motion is estimated to be northward at 11 kt. For the next couple of days, the cyclone should continue to move generally northward through a weakness between subtropical high pressure areas. A bend toward the north-northwest is forecast just after landfall on the northern Gulf Coast due to the slight building of a ridge to the northeast of Cristobal. The size of the wind field and timing of the new track forecast require the issuance of storm surge and tropical storm warnings for a portion of the northern Gulf of Mexico coast at this time.

Cristobal is expected to produce additional extreme rainfall amounts through the end of the week. The heaviest additional rainfall is expected over far southern Mexico and portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, while also extending along the Pacific coast from Chiapas to Guatemala and El Salvador. This rainfall could cause widespread life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge from the Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Life-threatening storm surge remains possible along the Florida Big Bend and in other portions of southern and southeastern Louisiana. Residents in these locations should follow advice given by local emergency officials.

Tropical storm force winds are expected by late Saturday night along the northern Gulf Coast from southeastern Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle, including metropolitan New Orleans, and a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for this area. These winds will arrive well in advance of and extend well east of Cristobal’s center.

Heavy rainfall will spread into portions of the Gulf Coast, from east Texas to Florida this weekend into early next week, with areas of flash flooding. Significant flooding will be possible on smaller tributaries, especially where heavier rainfall occurs over portions of Louisiana and Mississippi.

