Humboldt High School holds summer prom

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The 2020 class of Humboldt High School got the chance to enjoy their own makeshift prom after COVID-19 canceled many of their school plans.

The Senior Summer Prom was held at the Humboldt Opera House Friday night for both juniors and seniors.

Crystal Patrick, who has two children that are seniors at Humboldt High, was one of many parents and community members that helped put it together during the past month of planning.

She said she wanted to make sure students got to enjoy one last fun high school experience.

“We have a lot of people that come together, that stick together and try to help out with anything we doing, anything positive,” Patrick said. “Especially for the seniors, this is their last time together, coming together as one and just enjoying themselves.”

They charged $10 to attend, and it was open to juniors and seniors from surrounding high schools in Milan or Trenton and surrounding counties.