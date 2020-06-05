Jackson police investigate shooting at Casey Jones Motel

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson Police Department confirms there was a shooting at the Casey Jones Motel early Friday morning.

They said it happened around 5 a.m.

Police said one person was injured, and they were taken to the hospital.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was on the scene all morning. The investigation seemed to be focused on the south side of the building near the center hallway.

People staying at the motel said they heard a fight outside, two gunshots, then a vehicle sped away.

There is no suspect description at this time. The investigation is ongoing.